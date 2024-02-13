Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Barclays plc ADR

In the latest trading session, 3.75 million Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.14 changed hands at -$0.18 or -2.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.07B. BCS’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.11% off its 52-week high of $9.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.23, which suggests the last value was 12.75% up since then. When we look at Barclays plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10.

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) trade information

Instantly BCS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.47 subtracted -2.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.33%, with the 5-day performance at -4.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) is -4.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.