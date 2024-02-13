Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Barclays plc ADR

In the latest trading session, 3.75 million Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.14 changed hands at -$0.18 or -2.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.07B. BCS’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.11% off its 52-week high of $9.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.23, which suggests the last value was 12.75% up since then. When we look at Barclays plc ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.10.
Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) trade information
Instantly BCS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.47 subtracted -2.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.33%, with the 5-day performance at -4.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS) is -4.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.53 days.
Barclays plc ADR (BCS) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Barclays plc ADR share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.48% over the past 6 months, a 3.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.80%.
BCS Dividends
Barclays plc ADR is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March. The 5.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.38. It is important to note, however, that the 5.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.
Barclays plc ADR (NYSE:BCS)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Barclays plc ADR shares while 3.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.48%. There are 3.48% institutions holding the Barclays plc ADR stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.47% of the shares, roughly 17.97 million BCS shares worth $141.26 million.
Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.43% or 16.41 million shares worth $129.0 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2023 were DFA International Value Series and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF. With 7.17 million shares estimated at $57.29 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 3.47 million shares worth around $27.72 million.