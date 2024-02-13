Stock Performance Of BranchOut Food Inc (NASDAQ: BOF) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.85 million BranchOut Food Inc (NASDAQ:BOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.48 changed hands at $1.1 or 80.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.94M. BOF’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.0% off its 52-week high of $6.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 55.65% up since then. When we look at BranchOut Food Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12440.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 271.77.
BranchOut Food Inc (NASDAQ:BOF) trade information
Instantly BOF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 71.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.6000 added 80.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 104.96%, with the 5-day performance at 71.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BranchOut Food Inc (NASDAQ:BOF) is 87.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28980.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.
BOF Dividends
BranchOut Food Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.
BranchOut Food Inc (NASDAQ:BOF)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.50% of BranchOut Food Inc shares while 2.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.69%. There are 2.99% institutions holding the BranchOut Food Inc stock share, with Clifford Swan Investment Counsel, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.98% of the shares, roughly 38795.0 BOF shares worth $0.13 million.
Perritt Capital Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.42% or 16500.0 shares worth $53625.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
With 16500.0 shares estimated at $46861.0 under it, the former controlled 0.42% of total outstanding shares.