Stock Performance Of BranchOut Food Inc (NASDAQ: BOF) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.85 million BranchOut Food Inc (NASDAQ:BOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.48 changed hands at $1.1 or 80.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.94M. BOF’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.0% off its 52-week high of $6.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 55.65% up since then. When we look at BranchOut Food Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12440.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 271.77.

BranchOut Food Inc (NASDAQ:BOF) trade information

Instantly BOF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 71.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.6000 added 80.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 104.96%, with the 5-day performance at 71.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BranchOut Food Inc (NASDAQ:BOF) is 87.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28980.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.88 days.