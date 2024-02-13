Stock Performance And Forecast For NovoCure Ltd

In the last trading session, 1.15 million NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s per share price at $16.10 changed hands at $0.79 or 5.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.72B. NVCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -452.98% off its 52-week high of $89.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.87, which suggests the last value was 32.48% up since then. When we look at NovoCure Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.83.

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) trade information

Instantly NVCR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.14 added 5.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.84%, with the 5-day performance at 17.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) is 18.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.86 days.