Stock Performance And Forecast For Larimar Therapeutics Inc

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.75 changing hands around $1.92 or 24.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $428.12M. LRMR’s last price was a premium, traded about 15.38% off its 52-week high of $8.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.18, which suggests the last value was 77.64% up since then. When we look at Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.17.
Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) trade information
Instantly LRMR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 57.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.00 added 24.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 114.29%, with the 5-day performance at 57.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) is 111.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.52 days.
Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Larimar Therapeutics Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 130.50% over the past 6 months, a 40.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.00%. The 2024 estimates are for Larimar Therapeutics Inc earnings to increase by 45.67%.
Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.95% of Larimar Therapeutics Inc shares while 88.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.22%. There are 88.46% institutions holding the Larimar Therapeutics Inc stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 39.15% of the shares, roughly 16.94 million LRMR shares worth $53.03 million.
Chi Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.89% or 3.41 million shares worth $10.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.85 million shares estimated at $2.67 million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 0.5 million shares worth around $1.87 million.