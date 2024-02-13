Stock Performance And Forecast For Larimar Therapeutics Inc

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.75 changing hands around $1.92 or 24.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $428.12M. LRMR’s last price was a premium, traded about 15.38% off its 52-week high of $8.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.18, which suggests the last value was 77.64% up since then. When we look at Larimar Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.17.

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) trade information

Instantly LRMR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 57.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.00 added 24.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 114.29%, with the 5-day performance at 57.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR) is 111.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.52 days.