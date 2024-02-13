SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.12 million SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s per share price at $45.91 changed hands at -$1.05 or -2.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.31B. SWTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.87% off its 52-week high of $49.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.00, which suggests the last value was 60.79% up since then. When we look at SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.81.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

Instantly SWTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 49.91 subtracted -2.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.78%, with the 5-day performance at -4.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SWTX) is 12.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.5 days.