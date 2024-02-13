SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 44.6 million SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $8.33 changed hands at $0.2 or 2.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.99B. SOFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.46% off its 52-week high of $11.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.45, which suggests the last value was 46.58% up since then. When we look at SoFi Technologies Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 85.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.87.

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Instantly SOFI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.50 added 2.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.28%, with the 5-day performance at 9.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) is 1.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 150.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.34 days.