Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.73 million Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $227.86 changed hands at -$4.3 or -1.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $75.03B. SNOW’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.33% off its 52-week high of $237.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $128.56, which suggests the last value was 43.58% up since then. When we look at Snowflake Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.80.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Instantly SNOW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 237.72 subtracted -1.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.50%, with the 5-day performance at 6.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) is 19.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.