SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the last trading session, 2.09 million SmartRent Inc (NYSE:SMRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $3.03 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $615.57M. SMRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.97% off its 52-week high of $4.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.15, which suggests the last value was 29.04% up since then. When we look at SmartRent Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.96.

SmartRent Inc (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

Instantly SMRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.36%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.12 added 0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.02%, with the 5-day performance at 2.36% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SmartRent Inc (NYSE:SMRT) is 7.45% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.95 days.