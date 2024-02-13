Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the latest trading session, 2.52 million Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.09. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.80 changed hands at -$0.23 or -4.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.46B. SIRI’s current price is a discount, trading about -65.63% off its 52-week high of $7.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.32, which suggests the last value was 30.83% up since then. When we look at Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Instantly SIRI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.16 subtracted -4.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.16%, with the 5-day performance at -5.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) is -7.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 166.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.29 days.