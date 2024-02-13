Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.77 million Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.38 or -65.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.39M. SIEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -2370.0% off its 52-week high of $4.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was -180.0% down since then. When we look at Sientra Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 75130.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 88.62.

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information

Instantly SIEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -65.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6600 subtracted -65.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.21%, with the 5-day performance at -65.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) is -66.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.85 days.