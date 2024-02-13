Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.77 million Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.38 or -65.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.39M. SIEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -2370.0% off its 52-week high of $4.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was -180.0% down since then. When we look at Sientra Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 75130.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 88.62.
Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information
Instantly SIEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -65.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6600 subtracted -65.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.21%, with the 5-day performance at -65.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) is -66.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.85 days.
Sientra Inc (SIEN) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Sientra Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -92.70% over the past 6 months, a 63.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.06%. The 2024 estimates are for Sientra Inc earnings to increase by 61.67%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.
Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.61% of Sientra Inc shares while 24.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.76%. There are 24.19% institutions holding the Sientra Inc stock share, with Wells Fargo & Company the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 2.81% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million SIEN shares worth $0.93 million.
Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.72% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.19 million shares estimated at $0.54 million under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.29 million.