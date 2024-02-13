Should You Invest In Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) In 2024?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s per share price at $32.26 changed hands at -$0.3 or -0.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.00B. ARWR’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.68% off its 52-week high of $42.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.67, which suggests the last value was 35.93% up since then. When we look at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.78.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

Instantly ARWR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 33.30 subtracted -0.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.42%, with the 5-day performance at 0.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is -13.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.05 days.