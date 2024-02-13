SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 2.41 million SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.75 changed hands at -$0.95 or -3.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.59B. S’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.46% off its 52-week high of $30.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.43, which suggests the last value was 56.77% up since then. When we look at SentinelOne Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.11.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 30.32 subtracted -3.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.77%, with the 5-day performance at 4.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) is 13.50% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.53 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.55 days.