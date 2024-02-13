Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 21.08 million Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $12.01 changed hands at $0.46 or 3.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.39B. HOOD’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.49% off its 52-week high of $13.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.91, which suggests the last value was 34.14% up since then. When we look at Robinhood Markets Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60.
Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information
Instantly HOOD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.13 added 3.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.73%, with the 5-day performance at 13.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is 2.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.
Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Robinhood Markets Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.03% over the past 6 months, a 45.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.40%.
The 2024 estimates are for Robinhood Markets Inc earnings to increase by 44.93%.
HOOD Dividends
Robinhood Markets Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 13.
Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.37% of Robinhood Markets Inc shares while 75.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.08%. There are 75.21% institutions holding the Robinhood Markets Inc stock share, with Galileo (ptc) Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.40% of the shares, roughly 58.06 million HOOD shares worth $579.47 million.
Index Venture Associates VI Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.38% or 57.9 million shares worth $577.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 20.2 million shares estimated at $198.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 19.62 million shares worth around $195.79 million.