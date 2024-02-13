Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 21.08 million Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $12.01 changed hands at $0.46 or 3.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.39B. HOOD’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.49% off its 52-week high of $13.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.91, which suggests the last value was 34.14% up since then. When we look at Robinhood Markets Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Instantly HOOD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 12.13 added 3.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.73%, with the 5-day performance at 13.73% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is 2.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.31 days.