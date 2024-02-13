Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.86 million Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $1.35 changed hands at $0.05 or 3.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $264.10M. REI’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.0% off its 52-week high of $2.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 7.41% up since then. When we look at Ring Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.96.

Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI) trade information

Instantly REI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3700 added 3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.53%, with the 5-day performance at 8.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI) is -1.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.11 days.