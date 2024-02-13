Ring Energy Inc (AMEX: REI) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.86 million Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $1.35 changed hands at $0.05 or 3.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $264.10M. REI’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.0% off its 52-week high of $2.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 7.41% up since then. When we look at Ring Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.96.
Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI) trade information
Instantly REI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3700 added 3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.53%, with the 5-day performance at 8.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI) is -1.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.11 days.
Ring Energy Inc (REI) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Ring Energy Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.16% over the past 6 months, a -35.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -28.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 100.74%. The 2024 estimates are for Ring Energy Inc earnings to decrease by -44.19%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 37.00% per year.
REI Dividends
Ring Energy Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.
Ring Energy Inc (AMEX:REI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.02% of Ring Energy Inc shares while 46.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.16%. There are 46.93% institutions holding the Ring Energy Inc stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 25.42% of the shares, roughly 49.66 million REI shares worth $84.91 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.27% or 8.35 million shares worth $14.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.7 million shares estimated at $5.11 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $4.37 million.