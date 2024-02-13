Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.20. With the company’s per share price at $2.70 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $186.71M. REKR’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.7% off its 52-week high of $4.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 62.96% up since then. When we look at Rekor Systems Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08.
Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information
Instantly REKR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.13 subtracted -1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.92%, with the 5-day performance at -11.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) is -21.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.25 days.
Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Rekor Systems Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.66% over the past 6 months, a 59.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.40%. The 2024 estimates are for Rekor Systems Inc earnings to increase by 59.52%.
REKR Dividends
Rekor Systems Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 27 and April 01.
Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.12% of Rekor Systems Inc shares while 43.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.88%. There are 43.54% institutions holding the Rekor Systems Inc stock share, with Arctis Global LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.58% of the shares, roughly 8.01 million REKR shares worth $14.25 million.
Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.57% or 3.16 million shares worth $5.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.47 million shares estimated at $2.62 million under it, the former controlled 2.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $1.04 million.