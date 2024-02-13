Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.05 million Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.20. With the company’s per share price at $2.70 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $186.71M. REKR’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.7% off its 52-week high of $4.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.00, which suggests the last value was 62.96% up since then. When we look at Rekor Systems Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) trade information

Instantly REKR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.13 subtracted -1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.92%, with the 5-day performance at -11.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) is -21.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.25 days.