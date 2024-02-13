Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.37 million Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.20 changing hands around $1.29 or 7.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $958.96M. METC’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.73% off its 52-week high of $22.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.94, which suggests the last value was 67.36% up since then. When we look at Ramaco Resources Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64.

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) trade information

Instantly METC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.29 added 7.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.94%, with the 5-day performance at 9.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is -12.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.11 days.