Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.37 million Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.20 changing hands around $1.29 or 7.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $958.96M. METC’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.73% off its 52-week high of $22.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.94, which suggests the last value was 67.36% up since then. When we look at Ramaco Resources Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64.
Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) trade information
Instantly METC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.29 added 7.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.94%, with the 5-day performance at 9.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) is -12.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.11 days.
Ramaco Resources Inc (METC) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Ramaco Resources Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 119.81% over the past 6 months, a -23.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -18.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ramaco Resources Inc will rise 78.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.00% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $182.56 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ramaco Resources Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $219.13 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $135.23 million and $133.76 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 35.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.80%.
METC Dividends
Ramaco Resources Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 06 and March 11. The 2.75% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 2.75% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.