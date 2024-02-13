Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.34 changed hands at -$0.09 or -6.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $332.31M. PGEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.3% off its 52-week high of $1.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 39.55% up since then. When we look at Precigen Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Instantly PGEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4450 subtracted -6.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.37%, with the 5-day performance at -6.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) is -2.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.98 days.