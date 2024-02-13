Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.96 million Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.34 changed hands at -$0.09 or -6.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $332.31M. PGEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.3% off its 52-week high of $1.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.81, which suggests the last value was 39.55% up since then. When we look at Precigen Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09.
Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information
Instantly PGEN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4450 subtracted -6.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.37%, with the 5-day performance at -6.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) is -2.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.98 days.
Precigen Inc (PGEN) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Precigen Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.58% over the past 6 months, a 15.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.50%. The 2024 estimates are for Precigen Inc earnings to increase by 10.79%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.40% per year.
Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.49% of Precigen Inc shares while 63.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.50%. There are 63.10% institutions holding the Precigen Inc stock share, with Patient Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 4.40% of the shares, roughly 11.24 million PGEN shares worth $12.93 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.06% or 10.37 million shares worth $11.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were Trust for Advised Port-Patient Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 11.0 million shares estimated at $15.62 million under it, the former controlled 4.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.66% of the shares, roughly 4.23 million shares worth around $4.86 million.