Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 30.29 million Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s per share price at $27.66 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $156.18B. PFE’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.8% off its 52-week high of $44.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.76, which suggests the last value was 6.87% up since then. When we look at Pfizer Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 49.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.65.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Instantly PFE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 28.02 added 0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.92%, with the 5-day performance at 4.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is -2.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 60.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.3 days.