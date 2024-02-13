Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $1.40 changed hands at $0.23 or 19.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.08M. PTPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -581.43% off its 52-week high of $9.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 34.29% up since then. When we look at Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Instantly PTPI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4300 added 19.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.71%, with the 5-day performance at 25.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) is 5.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.