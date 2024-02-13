Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTPI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.52 million Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.09. With the company’s per share price at $1.40 changed hands at $0.23 or 19.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.08M. PTPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -581.43% off its 52-week high of $9.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 34.29% up since then. When we look at Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information
Instantly PTPI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4300 added 19.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.71%, with the 5-day performance at 25.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI) is 5.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.18 days.
Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.55 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $1.54 million.
PTPI Dividends
Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.
Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.60% of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc shares while 5.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.68%. There are 5.68% institutions holding the Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 1.51% of the shares, roughly 31811.0 PTPI shares worth $64576.0.
Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.10% or 23200.0 shares worth $47096.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 31811.0 shares estimated at $64576.0 under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 4888.0 shares worth around $11389.0.