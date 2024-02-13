Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 4.75 million Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.55. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.00 changed hands at -$0.27 or -1.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $63.24B. PBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.47% off its 52-week high of $17.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.10, which suggests the last value was 46.47% up since then. When we look at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Instantly PBR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.57 subtracted -1.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.42%, with the 5-day performance at -1.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) is 4.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.22 days.