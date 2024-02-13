Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.26 million Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $2.70 changed hands at $0.08 or 3.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $724.92M. WOOF’s last price was a discount, traded about -320.37% off its 52-week high of $11.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.34, which suggests the last value was 13.33% up since then. When we look at Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.41.

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information

Instantly WOOF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.77 added 3.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.56%, with the 5-day performance at 12.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) is -7.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.12 days.