Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.26 million Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $2.70 changed hands at $0.08 or 3.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $724.92M. WOOF’s last price was a discount, traded about -320.37% off its 52-week high of $11.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.34, which suggests the last value was 13.33% up since then. When we look at Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.41.
Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) trade information
Instantly WOOF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.77 added 3.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.56%, with the 5-day performance at 12.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) is -7.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.12 days.
Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.34% over the past 6 months, a -89.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.60%.
The 2024 estimates are for Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc earnings to decrease by -83.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.80% per year.
WOOF Dividends
Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 13.