Performance Report And Forecasts For Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC)

In the latest trading session, 3.07 million Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $74.56 changing hands around $3.56 or 5.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.29B. LSCC’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.84% off its 52-week high of $98.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $51.96, which suggests the last value was 30.31% up since then. When we look at Lattice Semiconductor Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.15.
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC) trade information
Instantly LSCC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 75.23 added 5.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.07%, with the 5-day performance at 21.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC) is 14.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.8 days.
Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Lattice Semiconductor Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -15.59% over the past 6 months, a -1.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lattice Semiconductor Corp. will fall -15.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.40% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $174.42 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Lattice Semiconductor Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024 will be $179.01 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $184.31 million and $188.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -4.80%.