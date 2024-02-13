Performance Report And Forecasts For Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: LSCC)

In the latest trading session, 3.07 million Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $74.56 changing hands around $3.56 or 5.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.29B. LSCC’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.84% off its 52-week high of $98.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $51.96, which suggests the last value was 30.31% up since then. When we look at Lattice Semiconductor Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC) trade information

Instantly LSCC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 21.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 75.23 added 5.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.07%, with the 5-day performance at 21.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:LSCC) is 14.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.8 days.