Performance Report And Forecasts For CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP)

In the last trading session, 2.94 million CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $76.44 changed hands at $6.43 or 9.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.07B. CRSP’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.69% off its 52-week high of $76.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.55, which suggests the last value was 50.88% up since then. When we look at CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information
Instantly CRSP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 76.48 added 9.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.11%, with the 5-day performance at 18.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is 17.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.89 days.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the CRISPR Therapeutics AG share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 52.67% over the past 6 months, a 60.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CRISPR Therapeutics AG will rise 102.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -123.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25,386.60% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $141.63 million. 16 analysts are of the opinion that CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $14.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6k and $100 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2,360,400.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -85.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.42%. The 2024 estimates are for CRISPR Therapeutics AG earnings to increase by 66.11%.
CRSP Dividends
CRISPR Therapeutics AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 19 and March 05.