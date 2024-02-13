Performance Report And Forecasts For CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP)

In the last trading session, 2.94 million CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $76.44 changed hands at $6.43 or 9.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.07B. CRSP’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.69% off its 52-week high of $76.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.55, which suggests the last value was 50.88% up since then. When we look at CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) trade information

Instantly CRSP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 76.48 added 9.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.11%, with the 5-day performance at 18.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) is 17.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.89 days.