Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ: ORGN) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.76% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 1.78 million Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s per share price at $0.54 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $77.68M. ORGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -918.52% off its 52-week high of $5.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 7.41% up since then. When we look at Origin Materials Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11.

Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) trade information

Instantly ORGN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5550 subtracted -0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -35.61%, with the 5-day performance at 7.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Origin Materials Inc (NASDAQ:ORGN) is -18.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.43 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.61 days.