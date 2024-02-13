Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ: OMH)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 62.51 million Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.78 changing hands around $2.54 or 204.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $72.01M. OMH’s current price is a discount, trading about -1407.94% off its 52-week high of $57.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 76.19% up since then. When we look at Ohmyhome Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 39300.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14084.68.
Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) trade information
Instantly OMH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 277.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.0000 added 204.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 147.05%, with the 5-day performance at 277.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) is 158.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.13 days.
Ohmyhome Ltd (OMH) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Ohmyhome Ltd share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 65.06% over the past 6 months, a -71.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.60%.
Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.22% of Ohmyhome Ltd shares while 0.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.83%. There are 0.64% institutions holding the Ohmyhome Ltd stock share, with Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.60% of the shares, roughly 97600.0 OMH shares worth $0.38 million.
Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 10333.0 shares worth $40298.0 as of Jun 29, 2023.