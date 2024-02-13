Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ: OMH)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 62.51 million Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.78 changing hands around $2.54 or 204.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $72.01M. OMH’s current price is a discount, trading about -1407.94% off its 52-week high of $57.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 76.19% up since then. When we look at Ohmyhome Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 39300.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14084.68.

Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) trade information

Instantly OMH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 277.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.0000 added 204.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 147.05%, with the 5-day performance at 277.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ:OMH) is 158.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.13 days.