Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 25.47 million Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $9.88 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.98B. NU’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.51% off its 52-week high of $9.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.13, which suggests the last value was 58.2% up since then. When we look at Nu Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 34.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.88.
Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information
Instantly NU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.96 subtracted -0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.61%, with the 5-day performance at 6.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) is 8.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.36 days.
Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Nu Holdings Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 27.32% over the past 6 months, a 500.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.91%.
NU Dividends
Nu Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 22.
Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.36% of Nu Holdings Ltd shares while 70.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.94%. There are 70.60% institutions holding the Nu Holdings Ltd stock share, with Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 11.51% of the shares, roughly 414.28 million NU shares worth $3.27 billion.
Galileo (ptc) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.57% or 344.54 million shares worth $2.72 billion as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 54.38 million shares estimated at $429.02 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 1.44% of the shares, roughly 51.73 million shares worth around $348.64 million.