Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU) Stock’s Performance and Current Analyst Sentiments

In the last trading session, 25.47 million Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s per share price at $9.88 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.98B. NU’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.51% off its 52-week high of $9.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.13, which suggests the last value was 58.2% up since then. When we look at Nu Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 34.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.88.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

Instantly NU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.96 subtracted -0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 18.61%, with the 5-day performance at 6.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) is 8.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.36 days.