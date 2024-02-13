Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.46 million Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $2.51 changed hands at $0.06 or 2.45% during last session, the market valuation stood at $839.27M. NG’s last price was a discount, traded about -166.14% off its 52-week high of $6.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 11.55% up since then. When we look at Novagold Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16.

Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) trade information

Instantly NG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.57 added 2.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.89%, with the 5-day performance at 5.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is -28.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.34 days.