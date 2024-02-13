Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 11.31 million Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.58. With the company’s per share price at $16.64 changed hands at $0.22 or 1.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.08B. NCLH’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.72% off its 52-week high of $22.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.15, which suggests the last value was 26.98% up since then. When we look at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.84.

Instantly NCLH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.67 added 1.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.97%, with the 5-day performance at -2.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) is -4.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 39.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.37 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.88% over the past 6 months, a 116.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd will rise 86.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 76.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.97 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $2.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.52 billion and $1.82 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.70%.

The 2024 estimates are for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd earnings to increase by 116.13%.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd shares while 72.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.27%. There are 72.75% institutions holding the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 11.68% of the shares, roughly 49.7 million NCLH shares worth $826.96 million.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.44% or 35.9 million shares worth $597.36 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 27.65 million shares estimated at $460.12 million under it, the former controlled 6.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 6.03% of the shares, roughly 25.66 million shares worth around $427.06 million.