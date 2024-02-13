Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.12 million Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s per share price at $0.25 changed hands at $0.0 or 2.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $127.77M. NAK’s last price was a discount, traded about -72.0% off its 52-week high of $0.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 16.0% up since then. When we look at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.60.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Instantly NAK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2550 added 2.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.36%, with the 5-day performance at 3.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) is -10.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.13 days.