Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 2.02 million Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $1.76 changed hands at $0.06 or 3.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $677.83M. KIND’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.75% off its 52-week high of $3.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Instantly KIND was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7750 added 3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.88%, with the 5-day performance at 8.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) is 6.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.26 days.