Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 2.02 million Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $1.76 changed hands at $0.06 or 3.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $677.83M. KIND’s last price was a discount, traded about -93.75% off its 52-week high of $3.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13.
Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) trade information
Instantly KIND was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7750 added 3.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.88%, with the 5-day performance at 8.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND) is 6.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.26 days.
Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Nextdoor Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.36% over the past 6 months, a -11.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.90%.
The 2024 estimates are for Nextdoor Holdings Inc earnings to decrease by -9.72%.
KIND Dividends
Nextdoor Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.
Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.71% of Nextdoor Holdings Inc shares while 67.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.69%. There are 67.21% institutions holding the Nextdoor Holdings Inc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.47% of the shares, roughly 11.46 million KIND shares worth $37.37 million.
Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.40% or 9.56 million shares worth $31.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2023 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 6.87 million shares estimated at $12.5 million under it, the former controlled 3.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 3.87% of the shares, roughly 6.86 million shares worth around $22.36 million.