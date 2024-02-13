New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 3.3 million New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $1.24 changed hands at $0.05 or 4.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $848.78M. NGD’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.84% off its 52-week high of $1.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 33.87% up since then. When we look at New Gold Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.92.

New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) trade information

Instantly NGD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3100 added 4.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.07%, with the 5-day performance at -2.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD) is -6.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.17 days.