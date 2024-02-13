Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.30 changed hands at -$0.34 or -5.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $360.64M. NNOX’s current price is a discount, trading about -260.16% off its 52-week high of $22.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.89, which suggests the last value was 22.38% up since then. When we look at Nano X Imaging Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Instantly NNOX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.14 subtracted -5.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.18%, with the 5-day performance at 9.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) is 10.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.19 days.