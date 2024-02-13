Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.84. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.30 changed hands at -$0.34 or -5.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $360.64M. NNOX’s current price is a discount, trading about -260.16% off its 52-week high of $22.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.89, which suggests the last value was 22.38% up since then. When we look at Nano X Imaging Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.24.
Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information
Instantly NNOX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 7.14 subtracted -5.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.18%, with the 5-day performance at 9.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) is 10.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.34 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.19 days.
Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Nano X Imaging Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.10% over the past 6 months, a 37.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -168.36%. The 2024 estimates are for Nano X Imaging Ltd earnings to increase by 39.64%.
Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.14% of Nano X Imaging Ltd shares while 24.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.93%. There are 24.47% institutions holding the Nano X Imaging Ltd stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 6.23% of the shares, roughly 3.43 million NNOX shares worth $53.2 million.
State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.97% or 1.09 million shares worth $16.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. With 1.04 million shares estimated at $8.68 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund held about 0.74% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $5.08 million.