My Size Inc (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 2.85 million My Size Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $0.44 changed hands at $0.0 or 1.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.61M. MYSZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -522.73% off its 52-week high of $2.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 18.18% up since then. When we look at My Size Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26000.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.90.

My Size Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Instantly MYSZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7440 added 1.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.07%, with the 5-day performance at 3.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, My Size Inc (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is -24.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10080.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.