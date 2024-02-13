MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.63 million MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $1.14 changed hands at $0.03 or 2.70% during last session, the market valuation stood at $740.42M. MPLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -100.88% off its 52-week high of $2.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 46.49% up since then. When we look at MultiPlan Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

Instantly MPLN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2350 added 2.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.83%, with the 5-day performance at 11.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) is -9.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 15.13 days.