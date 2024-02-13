Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 5.93 million Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $82.69 changed hands at -$3.01 or -3.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $91.28B. MU’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.89% off its 52-week high of $90.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.76, which suggests the last value was 36.2% up since then. When we look at Micron Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.89.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Instantly MU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 86.90 subtracted -3.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.11%, with the 5-day performance at -2.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is 0.36% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.57 days.