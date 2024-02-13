Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) Stock Forecast For 2024: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 14.23 million Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s per share price at $70.42 changed hands at $1.59 or 2.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $60.88B. MRVL’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.42% off its 52-week high of $73.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.64, which suggests the last value was 47.97% up since then. When we look at Marvell Technology Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27.

Instantly MRVL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 72.86 added 2.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.76%, with the 5-day performance at 5.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) is 6.91% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marvell Technology Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.35% over the past 6 months, a -28.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.42 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Marvell Technology Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.42 billion and -$ respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at –.

The 2024 estimates are for Marvell Technology Inc earnings to decrease by -28.77%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.27% per year.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 07. The 0.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Marvell Technology Inc shares while 88.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.34%. There are 88.90% institutions holding the Marvell Technology Inc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 14.97% of the shares, roughly 129.42 million MRVL shares worth $9.11 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.15% or 70.45 million shares worth $4.96 billion as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 27.7 million shares estimated at $1.95 billion under it, the former controlled 3.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.10% of the shares, roughly 26.76 million shares worth around $1.88 billion.