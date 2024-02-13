Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) Defies Bearish Expectations and Displays Strong Future Potential

In the latest trading session, 1.51 million Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.58 changed hands at -$1.0 or -5.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.09B. M’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.81% off its 52-week high of $23.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.54, which suggests the last value was 43.27% up since then. When we look at Macy’s Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.80.

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) trade information

Instantly M was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.68 subtracted -5.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.65%, with the 5-day performance at -0.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) is 0.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.41 days.