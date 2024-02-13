Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA) Shares Are Down -7.06% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.17. With the company’s per share price at $4.87 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $255.97M. LYRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.07% off its 52-week high of $5.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.86, which suggests the last value was 61.81% up since then. When we look at Lyra Therapeutics Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.86.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) trade information

Instantly LYRA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.14 subtracted -0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LYRA) is -7.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.72 days.