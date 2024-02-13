Luokung Technology Corp (LKCO) Will Continue To Grow In 2024.

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s per share price at $0.94 changed hands at $0.18 or 23.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.43M. LKCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -490.43% off its 52-week high of $5.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 56.38% up since then. When we look at Luokung Technology Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.35.

Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Instantly LKCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 119.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0000 added 23.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 90.49%, with the 5-day performance at 119.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ:LKCO) is 101.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 83150.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.