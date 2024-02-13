Luokung Technology Corp (LKCO) Will Continue To Grow In 2024.

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ:LKCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.67. With the company’s per share price at $0.94 changed hands at $0.18 or 23.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.43M. LKCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -490.43% off its 52-week high of $5.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 56.38% up since then. When we look at Luokung Technology Corp’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.35.
Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information
Instantly LKCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 119.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0000 added 23.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 90.49%, with the 5-day performance at 119.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ:LKCO) is 101.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 83150.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.91 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 53.39%.
LKCO Dividends
Luokung Technology Corp is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.
Luokung Technology Corp (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.22% of Luokung Technology Corp shares while 1.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.95%. There are 1.79% institutions holding the Luokung Technology Corp stock share, with Sicart Associates LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 0.03% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million LKCO shares worth $0.19 million.