Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) Will Continue To Grow In 2024.

In the last trading session, 3.09 million Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $2.45 changed hands at $0.17 or 7.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.40B. LU’s last price was a discount, traded about -342.45% off its 52-week high of $10.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.11, which suggests the last value was 13.88% up since then. When we look at Lufax Holding Ltd ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.43.

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) trade information

Instantly LU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.63 added 7.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -20.20%, with the 5-day performance at 5.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:LU) is -4.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.91 days.