LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.43 million LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $6.99 changed hands at $0.35 or 5.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.65B. LFST’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.2% off its 52-week high of $9.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.63, which suggests the last value was 33.76% up since then. When we look at LifeStance Health Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27.
LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information
Instantly LFST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.00 added 5.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.73%, with the 5-day performance at 22.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) is -0.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.18 days.
LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the LifeStance Health Group Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -14.34% over the past 6 months, a 22.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LifeStance Health Group Inc will rise 30.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -22.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.70% up from the last financial year.
Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $263 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that LifeStance Health Group Inc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024 will be $299.11 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $229.4 million and $252.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.40%.
The 2024 estimates are for LifeStance Health Group Inc earnings to increase by 20.68%.
LFST Dividends
LifeStance Health Group Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 26 and March 01.
LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.26% of LifeStance Health Group Inc shares while 84.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.43%. There are 84.51% institutions holding the LifeStance Health Group Inc stock share, with TPG GP A, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 46.37% of the shares, roughly 175.28 million LFST shares worth $1.6 billion.
Summit Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.10% or 45.73 million shares worth $417.56 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2023 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. With 6.0 million shares estimated at $49.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 5.36 million shares worth around $43.89 million.