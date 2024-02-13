LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 1.43 million LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $6.99 changed hands at $0.35 or 5.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.65B. LFST’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.2% off its 52-week high of $9.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.63, which suggests the last value was 33.76% up since then. When we look at LifeStance Health Group Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information

Instantly LFST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.00 added 5.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.73%, with the 5-day performance at 22.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) is -0.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 22.18 days.