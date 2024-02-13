LianBio ADR (NASDAQ: LIAN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3.92 million LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.77 changing hands around $0.73 or 18.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $511.20M. LIAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.21% off its 52-week high of $4.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the last value was 72.12% up since then. When we look at LianBio ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 92450.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 67.92.
LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN) trade information
Instantly LIAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.87 added 18.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.71%, with the 5-day performance at 14.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN) is 14.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.96 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
LianBio ADR (LIAN) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the LianBio ADR share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 153.72% over the past 6 months, a 176.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.
LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.87% of LianBio ADR shares while 79.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.43%. There are 79.47% institutions holding the LianBio ADR stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 53.71% of the shares, roughly 57.56 million LIAN shares worth $131.23 million.
Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.97% or 4.25 million shares worth $9.69 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust. With 2.2 million shares estimated at $5.0 million under it, the former controlled 2.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $1.4 million.