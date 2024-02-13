LianBio ADR (NASDAQ: LIAN)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3.92 million LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.77 changing hands around $0.73 or 18.07% at last look, the market valuation stands at $511.20M. LIAN’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.21% off its 52-week high of $4.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.33, which suggests the last value was 72.12% up since then. When we look at LianBio ADR’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 92450.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 67.92.

LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN) trade information

Instantly LIAN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 14.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.87 added 18.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.71%, with the 5-day performance at 14.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LianBio ADR (NASDAQ:LIAN) is 14.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.96 days.