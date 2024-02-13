Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF)

In the latest trading session, 2.54 million Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.81 changed hands at -$0.65 or -3.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.56B. RF’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.87% off its 52-week high of $24.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.72, which suggests the last value was 22.96% up since then. When we look at Regions Financial Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.28.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) trade information

Instantly RF was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.68 subtracted -3.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.10%, with the 5-day performance at -0.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF) is -2.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.3 days.