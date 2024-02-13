Let’s Jump Into The Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 23.48 million Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s per share price at $9.96 changed hands at $0.32 or 3.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.29B. WBD’s last price was a discount, traded about -64.06% off its 52-week high of $16.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.27, which suggests the last value was 6.93% up since then. When we look at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 23.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Instantly WBD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.35 added 3.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.48%, with the 5-day performance at -1.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) is -5.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 82.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.38 days.