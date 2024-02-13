Let’s Jump Into The Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.4 million Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $5.65 changed hands at $0.58 or 11.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $853.88M. EVLV’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.9% off its 52-week high of $8.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.41, which suggests the last value was 57.35% up since then. When we look at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Instantly EVLV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.70 added 11.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.70%, with the 5-day performance at 29.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) is 29.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.1 days.