Let’s Jump Into The Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.4 million Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $5.65 changed hands at $0.58 or 11.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $853.88M. EVLV’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.9% off its 52-week high of $8.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.41, which suggests the last value was 57.35% up since then. When we look at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49.
Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information
Instantly EVLV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 29.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.70 added 11.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.70%, with the 5-day performance at 29.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) is 29.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.28 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.1 days.
Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.14% over the past 6 months, a -48.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.60%.
The 2024 estimates are for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc earnings to increase by 8.00%.
EVLV Dividends
Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 29.
Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders
If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.49% of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc shares while 61.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.43%. There are 61.41% institutions holding the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc stock share, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held 7.20% of the shares, roughly 10.8 million EVLV shares worth $64.78 million.
Data Collective IV GP, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.07% or 10.6 million shares worth $63.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023.
Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2023 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.97 million shares estimated at $17.85 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 2.57 million shares worth around $17.99 million.