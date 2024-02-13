Let’s Dive Into The Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 12.1 million Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.14. With the company’s per share price at $16.56 changed hands at $0.33 or 2.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.41B. CVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -29.05% off its 52-week high of $21.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.69, which suggests the last value was 11.29% up since then. When we look at Cenovus Energy Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Instantly CVE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.57 added 2.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.54%, with the 5-day performance at 5.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) is 4.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 38.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.3 days.