Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s per share price at $16.96 changed hands at $0.4 or 2.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.19B. LMND’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.29% off its 52-week high of $24.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.27, which suggests the last value was 39.45% up since then. When we look at Lemonade Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.67.
Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) trade information
Instantly LMND was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.29 added 2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.15%, with the 5-day performance at 10.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) is 0.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.16 days.
Lemonade Inc (LMND) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Lemonade Inc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.10% over the past 6 months, a 21.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.30%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -55.99%. The 2024 estimates are for Lemonade Inc earnings to increase by 21.85%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.50% per year.
LMND Dividends
Lemonade Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 27.