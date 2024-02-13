Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.91. With the company’s per share price at $16.96 changed hands at $0.4 or 2.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.19B. LMND’s last price was a discount, traded about -46.29% off its 52-week high of $24.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.27, which suggests the last value was 39.45% up since then. When we look at Lemonade Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 0.67.

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Instantly LMND was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.29 added 2.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.15%, with the 5-day performance at 10.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) is 0.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.16 days.