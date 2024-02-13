Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the latest trading session, 1.74 million Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.94 changed hands at -$1.82 or -6.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.87B. KSS’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.15% off its 52-week high of $33.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.68, which suggests the last value was 31.84% up since then. When we look at Kohl’s Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73.

Instantly KSS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 28.35 subtracted -6.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.54%, with the 5-day performance at -3.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS) is -0.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.47 days.

Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kohl’s Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.61% over the past 6 months, a 1,720.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -23.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kohl’s Corp. will rise 149.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -38.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -3.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.72 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Kohl’s Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024 will be $3.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.78 billion and -$ respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at –.

KSS Dividends

Kohl’s Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04. The 7.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 7.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE:KSS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.93% of Kohl’s Corp. shares while 116.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 119.06%. There are 116.75% institutions holding the Kohl’s Corp. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held 12.04% of the shares, roughly 13.33 million KSS shares worth $345.05 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.77% or 10.82 million shares worth $280.04 million as of Sep 29, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.41 million shares estimated at $191.77 million under it, the former controlled 6.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 3.25 million shares worth around $84.14 million.