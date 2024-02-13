Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3.95 million Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.01 changed hands at -$0.2 or -3.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.14B. KGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.55% off its 52-week high of $6.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.40, which suggests the last value was 32.14% up since then. When we look at Kinross Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Instantly KGC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.46 subtracted -3.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.27%, with the 5-day performance at -7.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) is -15.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.76 days.