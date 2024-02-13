Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 3.95 million Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.01 changed hands at -$0.2 or -3.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.14B. KGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.55% off its 52-week high of $6.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.40, which suggests the last value was 32.14% up since then. When we look at Kinross Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40.
Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) trade information
Instantly KGC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.46 subtracted -3.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.27%, with the 5-day performance at -7.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) is -15.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.76 days.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Kinross Gold Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.50% over the past 6 months, a 86.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.30%.
KGC Dividends
Kinross Gold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on February 14. The 2.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.