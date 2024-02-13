Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.89 million Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s per share price at $0.88 changed hands at -$0.07 or -7.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.06M. KZR’s last price was a discount, traded about -664.77% off its 52-week high of $6.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 23.86% up since then. When we look at Kezar Life Sciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

Instantly KZR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9838 subtracted -7.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.11%, with the 5-day performance at -5.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) is -2.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.05 days.