Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.89 million Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.46. With the company’s per share price at $0.88 changed hands at -$0.07 or -7.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.06M. KZR’s last price was a discount, traded about -664.77% off its 52-week high of $6.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 23.86% up since then. When we look at Kezar Life Sciences Inc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80.
Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information
Instantly KZR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9838 subtracted -7.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.11%, with the 5-day performance at -5.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) is -2.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.05 days.
Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) estimates and forecasts
Data shows that the Kezar Life Sciences Inc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.72% over the past 6 months, a -35.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.80%. The 2024 estimates are for Kezar Life Sciences Inc earnings to decrease by -34.25%.
KZR Dividends
Kezar Life Sciences Inc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 12 and March 18.